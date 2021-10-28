ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,590 OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

