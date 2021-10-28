ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $666.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

