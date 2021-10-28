ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

