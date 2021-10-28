ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

