ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $719.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

