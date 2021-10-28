ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after buying an additional 890,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $762.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

