Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

