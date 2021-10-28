GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,478.20 ($19.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

