Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

