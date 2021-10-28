FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ FSV opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.71. FirstService has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.