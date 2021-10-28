Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,400.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,077.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

