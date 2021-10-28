Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stake Raised by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

