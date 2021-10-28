PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,297 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $137,548. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

