Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,011 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $57,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

