Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF) recently:

10/15/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Aritzia was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

