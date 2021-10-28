Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magna International by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.