Mizuho Cuts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $272.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $279.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $250.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

