LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LMDX stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.