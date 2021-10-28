Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.53 ($97.10).

Basf stock opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.09. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

