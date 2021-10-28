ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

