Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidus Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

