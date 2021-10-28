Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of Diodes worth $56,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

