The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 285.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 39.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BCO opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

