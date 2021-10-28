Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,365 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $54,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.