Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 197 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

