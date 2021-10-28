Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,802 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clearfield by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 40.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $748.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

