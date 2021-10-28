Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

ZG stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.