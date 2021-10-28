SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $66,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Senseonics by 627.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

