Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cohu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

