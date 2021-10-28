SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

