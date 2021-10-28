SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,619 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE CDE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.