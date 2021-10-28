BlackRock Inc. Acquires 77,696 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.41 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $822.87 million and a P/E ratio of 95.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

