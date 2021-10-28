Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.72. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 33,762 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

