Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,305 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $142,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $99,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $183,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $765,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

