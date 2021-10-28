Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

