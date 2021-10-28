Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $73.00

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $71.15. Transcat shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

