Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.17. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $17,204,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $4,847,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.