BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOXS opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

