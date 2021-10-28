The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.68.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $321.67. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

