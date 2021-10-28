Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.57 ($118.32).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €88.55 ($104.18) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

