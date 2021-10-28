UBS Group’s (UBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

