Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

