Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

