Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $289.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

