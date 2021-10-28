Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 303.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $8,360,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 460.8% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 76,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $291.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -249.17 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock worth $166,864,524 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

