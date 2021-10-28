Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,356.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,385.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The firm has a market cap of £587.97 million and a P/E ratio of 66.09.
About First Derivatives
