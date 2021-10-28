Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,356.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,385.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The firm has a market cap of £587.97 million and a P/E ratio of 66.09.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

