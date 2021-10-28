Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

LON ACSO opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 830.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 710.15. The firm has a market cap of £365.20 million and a P/E ratio of -36.55.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

