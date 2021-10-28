K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.69 and a 200 day moving average of €11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

