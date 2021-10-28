e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Purchases 275,000 Shares

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Ali Mortazavi purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £101,750 ($132,937.03).

LON:ETX opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.24. e-therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.14 and a quick ratio of 30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

