e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Purchases 275,000 Shares

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Ali Mortazavi purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £101,750 ($132,937.03).
LON:ETX opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.24. e-therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.14 and a quick ratio of 30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45.
e-therapeutics Company Profile
