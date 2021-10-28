Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
