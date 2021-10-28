Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

